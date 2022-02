British Gas says energy supplies safe after Russian invasion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Owner Centrica reports bumper results but utility refuses to comment on likely price hikesRussia-Ukraine crisis: live newsBritish Gas has said energy supplies to its eight million customers will be unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but declined to comment on what soaring prices might mean for household bills.Russia, which launched a full invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, is responsible for a third of Europe’s natural gas and about 10% of global oil production. Continue reading...