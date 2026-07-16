PASSPORT Aktie
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16.07.2026 08:00:17
British girl, 15, stranded in Rome for six weeks due to new passport rules
The dual national, who missed six weeks of school, is latest of several children affected by recent Home Office policyA British girl was prevented from returning to her school in the UK for six weeks after a trip to see her grandmother in Italy because of the Home Office’s new rule requiring dual British nationals to have a British passport to get back into the country.The 15-year-old, who was stranded in Rome in April, is just the latest of a number of children and young adults hit by a new Labour government rule that came into force in February. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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