British households and firms cut enough peak-time energy use to power 10m homes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Payments were given in scheme to reduce electricity consumption during periods of high demand to help avoid winter blackoutsHouseholds and businesses in Great Britain moved enough of their energy use to non-peak times last winter to power 10m homes and help avoid blackouts.About 1.6m households and businesses received payments to help reduce the pressure on the National Grid during the winter months as part of a demand flexibility scheme run by its electricity system operator (ESO). Continue reading...