21.01.2026 08:14:34

British Land Company Issues Q3 Trading Update; Reiterates FY26 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - The British Land Company plc (BLND.L) issued a trading update for the three months to 31 December 2025. British Land completed 882,000 sq ft of leasing across the portfolio in the three months to 31 December 2025. Deals were 8.5% ahead of ERV and 10.2% ahead of previous passing rent.

Simon Carter, Chief Executive, said: "In the third quarter we continued to build on the leasing momentum we saw in the first half. Strong occupational fundamentals across our London campuses and retail parks are driving deals ahead of previous passing rent and supporting the lease up of our developments."

The Group reiterated expectation to deliver at least 28.5 pence in underlying earnings per share for fiscal 2026, with growth of at least 6% expected for fiscal 2027.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollsorgen halten an: ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der deutsche sowie der heimische Aktienmarkt dürften zur Wochenmitte erneut im Minus starten. Am Mittwoch weisen die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen