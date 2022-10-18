British Retailer Natural Baby Shower Transforms Fulfillment with Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Solution

ATLANTA and LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Natural Baby Shower, an online retailer in the new-born/early childhood category, has optimized its order fulfillment operations with Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solution (WMS). The solution helps Natural Baby Shower to achieve its goal of 100% stock accuracy and fulfill customer orders without errors.



"With far too many manual processes in place, our inventory was very inaccurate and fulfillment operations were inefficient. Previously, all orders were printed on individual sheets of paper for the team who would have to hunt in the warehouse for the exact location of the items,” explained Clifton Vaughan, Founder and Director of Natural Baby Shower. "Since working with Descartes to implement its ecommerce WMS solution, the accuracy of stock has been incredible and we are not missing shipments. The warehouse really is key to our future growth and, with the Descartes’ solution, we’ve put the infrastructure in place to keep growing our business, maintain flexibility and meet our customer demands.”

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce solution suite, the Descartes ecommerce WMS helps direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers drive significant efficiencies across order fulfillment processes to provide a remarkable customer experience. The solution helps ensure that retailers can ship on time, ship the right items, not oversell existing inventory, and have full transparency into warehouse operations. The solution is pre-integrated with major ecommerce platforms, such as Channel Advisor, Shopify Plus, Magento and others, to accelerate implementation and time to value. Order information is automatically available to be executed via mobile-driven multi-order pick-and-pack strategies and then fed into Descartes and third-party parcel shipment systems.

"We’re pleased to help Natural Baby Shower bring improved accuracy and effectiveness to its fulfillment operations,” said Dirk Haschke, VP & General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. "Our ecommerce WMS helps companies like Natural Baby Shower successfully grow their business by providing an outstanding customer experience.”

About Natural Baby Shower

Natural Baby Shower started about 15 years ago as a small business running from the founder’s kitchen table. The founders’ vision was to support parents at every stage of the parenting journey through tailored guides and 5-star, personal service. Today, the business has grown into one of the leading independent retailers for natural and sustainable baby and parenting products. Handpicked products & brands are available in their online shop as well as the retail store in London/UK, where parents can benefit from free consultancy by advisors and ask questions, see product demonstrations, and try equipment for themselves. Learn more at https://www.naturalbabyshower.co.uk/.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Descartes Media Contact

Andra Schaz

Tel: +49 (0)89 961 60 61 66

aschaz@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.