British Savings Bonds: after the fanfare, interest rates hit a flat note

NS&I's new product offers up to 4.15% – but some experts dismiss it as just 'a fancy bit of marketing'The UK government's savings bank, NS&I, this week unveiled its new "British savings bonds". The three-year, fixed-rate accounts pay up to 4.15% interest, but analysts say there are others out there offering better rates.That said, some people will like the fact that, as with all NS&I savings, "your money will be 100% secure, backed by HM Treasury". And those, who for whatever reason, have a very large sum – such as from a house sale or an inheritance – and need to stash it away for a time, may be drawn to another feature: being able to invest up to £1m in each bond.