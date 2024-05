Briton with cancer living in Italy unable to get care he is entitled to after Brexit

Withdrawal agreement means Graham Beresford is eligible for free treatment but Italian authorities have said he must payA British man settled in Italy who has a rare cancer has been unable to receive the free healthcare he is entitled to because local officials do not understand the Brexit withdrawal agreement, he has said.Graham Beresford, 61, has spoken out days before the foreign secretary, David Cameron, who triggered the Brexit referendum, has his first major meeting with the European commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels about post-Brexit relations. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel