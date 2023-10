Britons cut back on eating out and takeaways to save for festive splurge

Credit card spending figures show shift towards saving as retailers report dip in visitsCash-strapped Britons are cutting back on eating out and reining in on buying takeaways to save up for the expensive Christmas season splurge.The amount spent on going out to restaurants plunged 10.8% month on month in September, a significant slowdown compared with the decline of 5.8% registered in August, according to the latest UK consumer card spending figures from Barclays. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel