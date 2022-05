Britons cut spending on streaming services amid cost-of-living squeeze

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Fewer card and direct debit transactions made between 1 and 30 April, says NationwideBritons slashed spending on subscriptions to services such as Netflix and Disney+ in April as cash-strapped households made cutbacks where they could, card transactions show.The figures from Nationwide building society also reveal that charities continued to feel the impact of the cost-of-living squeeze, which accelerated last month amid soaring inflation, a jump in the energy price cap and a rise in national insurance contributions. Continue reading...