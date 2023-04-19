|
19.04.2023 11:37:38
Britons delayed at Dover to miss out on compensation if EU law scrapped
Bus and coach passengers stand to lose right to compensation if UK does not actively ‘save’ lawPassengers taking bus and coach trips to the continent stand to lose their right to compensation for delays in Dover under government plans to delete thousands of EU laws.Legislation specifically designed to offer redress for those on trips of longer than 250km (155 miles) has been omitted from a government list of more than 3,700 laws that could be actively saved, scrapped or changed in parliament under the controversial retained EU law (REUL) bill. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
