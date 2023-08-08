|
08.08.2023 07:00:00
Britons have become so mean that many of us think poor people don’t deserve leisure time | Frances Ryan
A new survey is shocking, but maybe not surprising. This is the Victorian workhouse mentality repackaged for the iPhone eraShould someone off work with Parkinson’s be allowed a television? Does a supermarket assistant deserve a hobby? YouGov put a range of expenses to the public to ask at what income level they believed each should be attainable. The results are eye-opening. The survey shows that 76% of Britons believe that everyone should be able to afford their utility bills, while 74% think they should have the means to eat a balanced diet – in effect, meaning that around a quarter of the public believe that people on out-of-work benefits shouldn’t be able to have electricity or a full complement of vitamins.Things get particularly interesting when respondents were asked about “non-essentials”. Only 60% think seasonal celebrations should be attainable for all, while 55% think everyone should be able to afford a television.Frances Ryan is a Guardian columnist Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
