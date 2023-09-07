|
07.09.2023 06:01:15
Britons least likely to say work is important to them, world study finds
UK losing belief that hard work brings better life, and fewer millennials now think work always comes first, survey indicatesIn the great “live to work or work to live” debate, Britons have traditionally been seen to fall into the first group. But research appears to turn that reputation on its head.According to a study of 24 countries, Britons are less likely than people from elsewhere to place importance on work. Increasingly, they also no longer believe that hard work brings a better life. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
