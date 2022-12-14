14.12.2022 13:49:55

Britons save £3m by using power-hungry appliances at quieter times

National Grid push to use devices such as washing machines and dryers at low-demand periods ‘paying dividends’Britons have saved almost £3m by using tumble dryers and other power-hungry devices at quieter times, under a scheme aimed to reduce the strain on electricity networks, National Grid has said.The electricity system operator (ESO) launched an initiative last month to incentivise consumers and businesses to reduce their power use, by running appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers and tumble dryers before or after particular designated periods when demand is expected to be heavy. Continue reading...
