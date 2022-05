Britons should buy value brands to cope with living cost crisis, says minister

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Labour says George Eustice’s advice to shoppers facing rising prices is ‘woefully out of touch’Shoppers can deal with soaring food prices and cope with the cost of living crisis by choosing value brands in the supermarket, the environment secretary has suggested.George Eustice, the cabinet minister overseeing food and farming, told Sky News food prices were going up because of the knock-on effect of higher energy costs, pushing up fertiliser and feed costs. Continue reading...