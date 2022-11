Britons told how to save energy as government aid bill could hit £5bn a month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Information campaign to advise on cutting usage as cost of shielding households from soaring bills is set to double in new yearThe cost to the government of shielding households from soaring energy bills is expected to double in the new year to up to £5bn a month, as ministers prepare to push the button on a public information campaign to reduce usage.The rising costs come as the Treasury seeks to soften the blow of high bills, after the energy regulator, Ofgem, announced an increase to its price cap. Continue reading...