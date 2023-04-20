|
Britons who keep gardens green should get council tax cut, study suggests
Move suggested to tackle rise in plastic grass and paving, which exacerbate wildlife loss, flooding and summer heatEco-friendly gardeners should be given a cut in their council tax, scientists have recommended, as research shows cities may have lost as much as 50% of their green garden space over the past two decades.Paving over gardens and using plastic grass has become a trend in recent years, which contributes to rising urban temperatures and biodiversity decline. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
