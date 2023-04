Britons who keep gardens green should get council tax cut, study suggests

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Move suggested to tackle rise in plastic grass and paving, which exacerbate wildlife loss, flooding and summer heatEco-friendly gardeners should be given a cut in their council tax, scientists have recommended, as research shows cities may have lost as much as 50% of their green garden space over the past two decades.Paving over gardens and using plastic grass has become a trend in recent years, which contributes to rising urban temperatures and biodiversity decline. Continue reading...