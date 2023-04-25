|
25.04.2023 12:00:41
Britons with prepay meters urged to use vouchers as £160m goes unclaimed
Households with analogue meters have until 30 June to claim discounts of up to £400 on energy costsMinisters have urged households using prepayment meters to redeem vouchers offering support for their energy bills, as the government said £160m remains unclaimed.Households with traditional analogue prepayment meters are entitled to claim discounts of up to £400 on their energy costs under the energy bills support scheme, which is open until 30 June. Continue reading...
