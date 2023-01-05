05.01.2023 08:05:09

Britvic plc: Change in Director's Particulars

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

5 January 2023

 

CHANGE IN DIRECTORS PARTICULARS

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Sue Clark, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety Committees of easyJet plc, a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 March 2023.

 

 

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

 

 

For further information please contact:  

Investors

Joanne Wilson  Chief Financial Officer   +44 (0) 7881 751550

Steve Nightingale  Director of Investor Relations   +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Kathryn Partridge Director of Corporate Affairs  +44 (0) 7803 854229

Stephen Malthouse Headland    +44 (0) 7734 956201
