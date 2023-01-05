Britvic plc: Change in Director's Particulars

Britvic plc (BVIC )

Britvic plc ("Britvic" or the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 5 January 2023 CHANGE IN DIRECTORS PARTICULARS In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Sue Clark, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety Committees of easyJet plc, a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 March 2023. Clare Thomas Company Secretary For further information please contact: Investors Joanne Wilson Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 7881 751550 Steve Nightingale Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7808 097784 Media Kathryn Partridge Director of Corporate Affairs +44 (0) 7803 854229 Stephen Malthouse Headland +44 (0) 7734 956201

