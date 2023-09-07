|
07.09.2023 14:40:39
Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
(Britvic or the Company)
7 September 2023
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Further to the announcement on 19 June 2023, concerning the appointment of Rebecca Napier as Chief Financial Officer of the Company as of 4 September 2023, Britvic confirms that she has taken up the appointment, and announces that the following Share1 awards have been made, in reliance on the exemption granted in LR 9.4.2 (2).
Further information about Rebeccas full pay award, including the above share awards, will be published in the Annual Report for 2023.
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Mollie Stoker
General Counsel
Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Notes
For further information please contact:
Investors:
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784
Media:
Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs) +44 (0) 7803 854229
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|270024
|EQS News ID:
|1721453
|
