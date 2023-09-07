07.09.2023 14:40:39

Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding

Further to the announcement on 19 June 2023, concerning the appointment of Rebecca Napier as Chief Financial Officer of the Company as of 4 September 2023, Britvic confirms that she has taken up the appointment, and announces that the following Share1 awards have been made, in reliance on the exemption granted in LR 9.4.2 (2).

 

Number of Shares awarded

Value of Shares awarded2

      Vest date3

24,191

£212,808

23/06/2024

  6,825

£ 60,040

01/01/2025

32,252

£283,721

28/02/2025

43,806

£385,361

21/03/2025

41,540

£365,427

13/03/2026

 

Further information about Rebeccas full pay award, including the above share awards, will be published in the Annual Report for 2023.

 

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information. 

 

 

Mollie Stoker

General Counsel 

 

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

Notes 

  1. The Companys ordinary shares of 20 pence per share (Shares) 
  2. The indicative value of the Shares is based on a price of £8.797 per Share, being the 3-day average Share price for 30 August, 31 August and 1 September 2023.
  3. The Share awards are a conditional right to receive the number Shares stated and will vest on the dates shown provided that Rebecca does not leave the Company before the vesting date. 

 

 

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)   +44 (0) 7808 097784

 

Media:

Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs)   +44 (0) 7803 854229

 

 

 

  1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Rebecca Napier

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Executive Director Chief Financial Officer

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

 

Britvic plc

 

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

 

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of awards made under the buy-out award agreement

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£8.797

Volume(s)

148,617

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

148,614

£8.797

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

06/09/2023

(f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 


