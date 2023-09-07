Britvic plc (BVIC )

Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding



07-Sep-2023 / 13:40 GMT/BST



Britvic plc (Britvic or the Company) 7 September 2023 Director/PDMR Shareholding Further to the announcement on 19 June 2023, concerning the appointment of Rebecca Napier as Chief Financial Officer of the Company as of 4 September 2023, Britvic confirms that she has taken up the appointment, and announces that the following Share1 awards have been made, in reliance on the exemption granted in LR 9.4.2 (2). Number of Shares awarded Value of Shares awarded2 Vest date3 24,191 £212,808 23/06/2024 6,825 £ 60,040 01/01/2025 32,252 £283,721 28/02/2025 43,806 £385,361 21/03/2025 41,540 £365,427 13/03/2026 Further information about Rebeccas full pay award, including the above share awards, will be published in the Annual Report for 2023. The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information. Mollie Stoker General Counsel Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Notes The Companys ordinary shares of 20 pence per share (Shares) The indicative value of the Shares is based on a price of £8.797 per Share, being the 3-day average Share price for 30 August, 31 August and 1 September 2023. The Share awards are a conditional right to receive the number Shares stated and will vest on the dates shown provided that Rebecca does not leave the Company before the vesting date. For further information please contact: Investors: Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784 Media: Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs) +44 (0) 7803 854229 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Executive Director Chief Financial Officer (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Grant of awards made under the buy-out award agreement (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £8.797 Volume(s) 148,617 (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 148,614 £8.797 (e) Date and time of the transaction 06/09/2023 (f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

