03.10.2022 11:55:02

Britvic plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

03-Oct-2022 / 10:55 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0N8QD54

Issuer Name

BRITVIC PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Invesco Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Atlanta

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Sep-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Sep-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.361370

0.021102

5.382472

14169572

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.99

 

4.99

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0N8QD54

 

14114021

 

5.361370

Sub Total 8.A

14114021

5.361370%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Shares lent to third parties

 

 

55551

0.021102

Sub Total 8.B1

 

55551

0.021102%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Advisers, Inc.

4.572419

 

4.572419%

Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH

0.089998

 

0.089998%

Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0.692770

 

0.692770%

Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Capital Management LLC

0.006183

0.021102

0.027284%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

Refer to section 9 for detail of proxy holders' and % of voting rights held. Voting authority is held until it is revoked by the client / the relevant Investment Management Agreement is terminated.

12. Date of Completion

30-Sep-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Henley-on-Thames


ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: BVIC
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 192032
EQS News ID: 1455471

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455471&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

