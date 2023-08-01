|
01.08.2023 11:08:22
Britvic plc Total Voting Rights
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
("Britvic" or the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
1 August 2023
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
In compliance with the FCAs Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the Rules), the Company notifies the market of the following:
As at 31 July 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 257,129,366, ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each (Shares). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.
The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.
The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share (ADS) programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADSs on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADSs are included within the total set out above.
The above figure of 257,129,366 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Companys Shares under the Rules.
Mollie Stoker
Company Secretary
Britvic plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|Sequence No.:
|261607
|EQS News ID:
|1693127
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
11:08
|Britvic plc Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
27.07.23
|Q3 2023 Trading Statement (EQS Group)
|
19.07.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
13.07.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
07.07.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
03.07.23
|Britvic plc Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
28.06.23
|Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
20.06.23
|Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Britvic Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Britvic Plc
|9,90
|-1,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet ersten Handelstag im August auf rotem Terrain -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen im Dienstagshandel letztendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Dienstag Verluste. Der DAX verlor ebenfalls Zähler. An den US-Börsen ist am Dienstag kein gemeinsamer Konsens zu finden. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen am ersten August-Handelstag uneinheitlich.