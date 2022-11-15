BRIX Holdings Announces Sherif Mityas as Chief Executive Officer

Multi-brand Restaurant Group Appoints Dawn Petite as Brand President of Friendly's Restaurants Group

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIX Holdings LLC (BRIX) announced today the appointment of Sherif Mityas as their new Chief Executive Officer and Dawn Petite as Brand President for Friendly's Restaurant Group.

Mityas will now assume full leadership of BRIX Holdings' and Amici Partners Group's brands including Friendly's, Red Mango, Orange Leaf, Smoothie Factory, SouperSalad and Humble Donuts.

"When we expanded the BRIX portfolio at the end of 2020, our vision was to first integrate our new acquisitions into our system and then lay the foundation to build each of our brands," said John Antioco, Chairman of BRIX Holdings. "We strongly believe in the expansion of these leadership roles and their impact on our organization. We are confident Sherif and Dawn will deliver outstanding growth for our portfolio, especially as we continue to bring strong and successful franchise restaurant concepts to market."

Mityas is a veteran retail and restaurant industry executive, most notably serving as the chief experience officer for TGI FRIDAYS and as chief executive officer for Hollywood Video/Movie Gallery. In 2020, he was named one of the Top 10 Innovators in the restaurant industry by Nation's Restaurant News in their annual Power List rankings.

"I'm honored for the opportunity to lead our world-class restaurant portfolio," Mityas said. "We have an exceptional group of brands, team members and franchisees that will help drive our growth and success as we build for the future."

Petite will assume the new role of Brand President for Friendly's Restaurants. She most recently served as chief operating officer for the brand and offers over 40 years of experience having started her career at a Friendly's restaurant as an operations manager. Prior to her current role, Petite was the chief operating officer for J&B Restaurant partners, one of the largest franchisee groups in the Friendly's system.

"I'm thrilled to continue to lead this iconic brand with our passionate Friendly's team members and franchisees," Petite said. "Our team is looking forward to ensuring our loyal fans are treated to the joy of our unique blend of great food, ice cream and friendly service at each of our restaurants across the east coast."

About BRIX Holdings LLC:

BRIX Holdings LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects with an experienced operating and investor group specializing in the restaurant industry. The portfolio represents over 300 locations across 38 states and is comprised of brands including Friendly's Restaurant Co., Red Mango, Orange Leaf, Smoothie Factory, SouperSalad and Humble Donuts. For additional information, please visit www.brixholdings.com

About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:

Friendly's Restaurants is an iconic American brand serving signature entrées, burgers, sandwiches and handcrafted, specialty ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full-service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great-tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants is a portfolio brand of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a multi-brand restaurant management and franchising company based in Dallas. Friendly's Restaurants has plans to introduce new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information, please visit friendlysrestaurants.com or follow Friendly's on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brix-holdings-announces-sherif-mityas-as-chief-executive-officer-301678057.html

SOURCE BRIX Holdings