Bro.J Korea supports small businesses entering Thailand market with V-commerce

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a company carrying out "2019 V-Commerce Annual Project to Pave International Sales Route for Small/medium Company Products", a project designed to help Korean small/medium companies to increase exports and enter Thailand market, Bro.J Korea (CEO Yang Jeongman) provided assistance for small/medium companies to enter Thailand market.

Bro. J Korea has contracted with Korean public broadcasting channel KBS Art Vision to create good quality video content for small/medium companies and launched a select shop 'mariplace' on Shopee, a Southeast Asian online platform as a part of V-commerce project.

Total of 30 companies were invited for this project. The video contents include web variety shows and key products of the participating companies. In the video contents, Korean Youtubers make an appearance to introduce the characteristics and usage of the key products from rising Korean small/medium companies to entertain and to invoke interests and curiosity from the audience.

The participating companies are also simultaneously marketing via native influencers in Thailand, as well as Export Consultation center located in the business district of Pattaya, and Korean Product Store where one can see and experience the product in person.

"Media contents made with KBS' know-hows in media contents creation, and Bro. J Korea's on/offline strategic distribution routes are providing practical assistance for many small/medium companies to enter the Thailand market. We will continue to raise the awareness and sales rate of Korean wave products, and serve as the connecting bridge to help the Korean products to enter the market," Mr. Kim Byungjin, an executive director from Bro. J Korea, stated.

A variety of Korean products can be found at Shopee's Thai website (shopee.co.th). Search for 'mariplace'.

