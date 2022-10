Broadband social tariffs can save you up to £200 a year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Few of those eligible for deals aimed at people on benefits use them as they are not well publicisedIf you, or a family member, are struggling with broadband or mobile phone bills this autumn, don’t miss out on the help available to save money.Vodafone is the latest company to introduce a low-cost deal aimed at those claiming specific benefits, including universal credit, pension credit or personal independence payment (Pip). It is now the cheapest broadband offer on the market at £12 a month. Continue reading...