Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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25.11.2026 12:00:02
Broadcom Bought $1 Billion Worth of Anthropic’s IPO, and It Has Tens of Billions More Riding on Its Success.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was one of several big tech companies taking a last bite of the apple with Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT). The chipmaker invested about $1 billion in a private placement that took place concurrently with the AI lab's public offering. That gives it a relatively small stake in the business, considering its $1.5 trillion valuation on a fully diluted basis at its IPO price.
But Broadcom has a lot more than $1 billion riding on a successful Anthropic IPO. And it could mean tens of billions of dollars in additional revenue for the semiconductor company, plus the potential to hold a much larger share of the stock over the next few years.
Image source: The Motley Fool.
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