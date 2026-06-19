Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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19.06.2026 23:30:00
Broadcom Builds Custom Chips for Google, Meta, Anthropic, and OpenAI. At 25 Times Forward Earnings, It's the Cheapest Mega-Cap AI Stock Nobody Talks About.
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is often overlooked in discussions about the AI market, which tend to focus on Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) data center GPUs. However, Broadcom is also one of the fastest-growing chipmakers in the AI market.Unlike Nvidia, which produces general-purpose GPUs for training AI algorithms, Broadcom builds custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for accelerating AI tasks. At scale, these custom AI accelerators can be more cost-effective than Nvidia's data center GPUs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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