Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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20.03.2026 21:54:00
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan Just Delivered Incredible News for Shareholders
Paying attention to what CEOs say during earnings calls is something that investors should do for all their stock picks, but especially when it comes to companies that operate in rapidly shifting fields such as artificial intelligence (AI). One of the emerging players on the scene is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), as its custom AI chips offer a viable alternative to graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in some applications.Broadcom CEO Hock Tan recently made some comments regarding the outlook for this business that investors will want to be aware of. If he's right, the stock is a screaming buy right now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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