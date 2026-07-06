Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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06.07.2026 22:07:00
Broadcom Is 24% Off Its High and Just Unveiled a Custom AI Chip With OpenAI. Time to Buy the Dip?
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has spent 2026 doing two things at once: posting some of the fastest growth of any large company in the market, and watching its stock sink anyway. Shares trade about 24% below their 52-week high of $495 as of this writing -- even after Broadcom and OpenAI unveiled Jalapeño, their co-developed artificial intelligence (AI) chip, in late June. An accelerating business attached to a discounted stock is the raw material of every buy-the-dip debate. Is this one worth taking?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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