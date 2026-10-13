OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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13.10.2026 18:24:00
Broadcom Is Backing Anthropic and OpenAI With $92 Billion. Here's What It Means for Investors.
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is making some big moves to tie itself even closer to frontier artificial intelligence (AI) labs Anthropic and OpenAI before they make their initial public offerings (IPOs). The chipmaker, which designs custom AI accelerators in partnership with some of the world's biggest companies, could finance up to $92 billion in chip purchases for the two companies.
That number includes $42 billion of senior debt for Anthropic with guarantees from Broadcom and the residual value of its chips. There's also an $18 billion junior debt tranche planned for Anthropic without Broadcom's guarantees, but it will have to wait until Anthropic's financials are made public. Broadcom is also in talks to secure up to $50 billion in financing for OpenAI to buy its new custom XPUs.
The financing is similar to Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) $500 billion financing plan revealed earlier this year. Broadcom's fortunes are already tied to massive spending ramp-ups from both Anthropic and OpenAI; this move doubles down on the chipmaker's exposure to the frontier AI labs. Here's what it means for investors.
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