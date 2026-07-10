Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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10.07.2026 04:51:00
Broadcom Is Less Than 5% From the $2 Trillion Club -- and Apple Just Committed $30 Billion for More Chips
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is closing in on a milestone only a handful of companies have ever reached. As of this writing, the semiconductor and infrastructure-software giant is worth about $1.91 trillion. That leaves it less than 5% shy of a $2 trillion market capitalization, and at the current share count, a move to about $420 per share would get it there.The stock rose more than 3% on Thursday alone, so it could get to this milestone quickly.The latest catalyst for the stock came from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). On Wednesday, the iPhone maker said it will spend more than $30 billion with Broadcom over the coming years, deepening a supplier relationship that already runs deep. It's the sort of headline that can make a $2 trillion valuation feel almost preordained.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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