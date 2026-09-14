Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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14.09.2026 13:00:00
Broadcom Just Named Its Next Customer to Pass Google: Anthropic. Here's Why That Matters More Than the Earnings Beat.
After the market closed on Sept. 2, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) published results for the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, which ended May 2. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted and not in accord with generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share (EPS) of $3.32 on revenue of $29.59 billion, exceeding the average Wall Street analyst targets for adjusted EPS of $3.24 on sales of $29.36 billion.
The stock actually fell on the heels of the company's report due to high expectations and a company forecast for sales of $34.8 billion in the current quarter, falling short of the average target for sales of $35.03 billion in the period. But while investors treated the shortfall as more important than the Q3 sales and earnings beats, Broadcom's statement that sales to Anthropic are on track to surpass sales to Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google division looks more significant than both of these factors.
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|03.08.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.07.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.07.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.07.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.07.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|302,15
|3,41%
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