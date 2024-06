Broadcom Shares Hit a Record High on Surging Revenue and an Announced Stock Split. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Share prices of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) hit record highs after news came out that revenue surged in the chipmaker's fiscal second quarter and that the company will be executing a stock split. Broadcom 's stock price has now more than doubled over the past year.Let's take a look a the company's most recent quarterly results and whether or not it is too late to buy the stock.For fiscal 2024's second quarter (ended May 5), Broadcom's revenue climbed 43% year over year to $12.5 billion. Excluding its VMware segment, revenue rose 12%. Broadcom completed its $69 billion acquisition of VMware last November. AI revenue surged 280% year over year to $3.1 billion. Semiconductor solutions revenue rose 6% year over year to $7.2 billion. Networking revenue soared 44% to $3.8 billion, while wireless revenue edged up 2% to $1.6 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel