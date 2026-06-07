Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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07.06.2026 13:20:00

Broadcom Shares Tumble Despite Surging AI Revenue. Should Investors Buy the Dip?

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares tumbled despite another strong quarter of artificial intelligence (AI) revenue growth. Despite the slide, the semiconductor stock is still up more than 50% over the past year.Let's take a closer look at its results and prospects to see if this dip is a buying opportunity.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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