10.09.2024 12:56:00
Broadcom Stock: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Sell
Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock price plunged 10% on Sept. 6 after the chipmaker and infrastructure software provider posted its latest earnings report. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on Aug. 4, its revenue rose 47% year over year to $13.1 billion and exceeded analysts' estimates by $110 million. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 18% to $1.24 and also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.02.Those headline numbers were impressive, but the tepid growth of its semiconductor business and softer-than-expected guidance drove away the bulls. So should investors consider its post-earnings pullback to be a buying opportunity? Let's review the key numbers and discuss the three main reasons to either buy or sell Broadcom stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
