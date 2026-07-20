Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.07.2026 21:53:00

Broadcom Stock Has Jumped Just 7% in 2026. This Move by Meta Platforms Could Supercharge the Stock in the Second Half

With gains of just 7% so far this year, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock has been underperforming the broader semiconductor sector in 2026. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector, for comparison, has jumped 58% this year.The stock's expensive valuation explains Broadcom's underperformance. After all, it is trading at 62 times trailing earnings. Of course, Broadcom delivered an impressive 54% year-over-year increase in its earnings per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (which ended May 3). However, there are companies with much faster earnings growth trading at lower multiples.So, Broadcom needs to deliver significant acceleration in earnings growth to give its stock a shot in the arm. The good news for investors is that the next big catalyst for Broadcom stock could arrive soon, courtesy of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten