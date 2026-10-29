Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

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29.10.2026 03:52:02

Broadcom Stock Is 29% Below Its Record. After Its New Anthropic Deal, I'd Consider Buying It a Little at a Time.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock has gone almost nowhere in 2026. At around $342 as I write, the chip designer's shares trade about 1% below where they ended 2025 -- and about 29% under their June 2 record close of $481.57.

Monday's news gave investors a new reason to look. Bank of America, Blackstone, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are providing $63 billion in funding to a newly formed special purpose vehicle that will buy Broadcom's artificial intelligence (AI) chips for Anthropic. The vehicle will lease the hardware to the AI lab, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027.

But Broadcom is keeping part of the risk itself. A filing the firm made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday pegs its maximum potential liability under the deal at around $43 billion.

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