Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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03.06.2026 01:55:15
Broadcom Stock Just Hit a Record High. You Can Thank Nvidia, Alphabet, and Marvell.
It isn't like that company needed any help. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been experiencing strong demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for much of the past three years. Since the advent of AI in early 2023, the stock had surged 723% through market close on Monday. Yet Tuesday saw the stock climb 5% to a record high, as a confluence of events in the AI space conspired to send the semiconductor and data center specialist to new heights.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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