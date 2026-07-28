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Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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28.07.2026 16:34:00

Broadcom Stock Yields Just 0.68%. But the Dividend Has Seen Explosive Growth

At first glance, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) hardly looks like a dividend stock. The chip and infrastructure software giant pays $2.60 per share in annual dividends, and with the stock closing Friday at $381.92, that works out to a dividend yield of just 0.68%. Put $10,000 into the stock today, and you collect about $68 a year. Not too exciting.But a current yield is just a snapshot, and snapshots don't show motion. What the 0.68% hides is a dividend that has been raised for 15 consecutive years and has multiplied nearly 13-fold over the past decade.While this dividend's astounding growth isn't guaranteed to persist, it speaks to the quality of the underlying business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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