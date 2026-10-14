Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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14.10.2026 17:00:00

Broadcom vs. Nvidia: If I Could Only Own One for the Next 5 Years, It Would Be This One

If you're looking for a company that's benefiting from the massive spending on artificial intelligence (AI), it's hard to go wrong with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) or Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).

Both are making a fortune selling the technology needed to build and operate AI data centers. And with major technology companies continuing to pour money into AI infrastructure, there's reason to believe both stocks have plenty of room to grow.

But if I could own only one of these companies for the next five years, I'd choose Nvidia. That's why I continue to hold my shares. Broadcom has built an outstanding business around custom AI processors and networking equipment. But Nvidia has a few advantages that I believe make it the better long-term investment.

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