Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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17.11.2026 01:02:02
Broadcom vs. Nvidia: Which Semiconductor Stock Is the Better AI Buy over the Next 3 Years?
The demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, especially data centers, isn't slowing down, as evidenced by the quarterly results of multiple chip companies so far this earnings season.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are the two leading players in the AI chip market, clocking impressive growth in their data center businesses, driven by strong demand for their AI chips. However, both semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year for various reasons.
Nvidia stock is down by more than 12% in 2026, as of this writing. Broadcom, on the other hand, has been flat this year. These readings aren't impressive, considering that the PHLX Semiconductor Sector has appreciated 43% in 2026. But the good part is that both Nvidia and Broadcom are trading at attractive levels.
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