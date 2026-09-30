Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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30.09.2026 14:59:01

Broadcom vs. NVIDIA: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) involves weighing the stability of diversified networking and software against the explosive, hardware-driven growth that currently defines the artificial intelligence era.

Broadcom specializes in high-end networking hardware and enterprise software, while NVIDIA dominates the market for chips used in data centers. Both companies are essential to modern computing, making them top contenders for investors interested in semiconductor stocks as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global economy.

Broadcom provides a wide range of semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software for wireless and wired communication markets. Its business model shifted significantly following the acquisition of VMware, which expanded its reach into private cloud and enterprise software. A large portion of its revenue is driven by distributors, which account for nearly 48% of net revenue, while its top five end customers contribute approximately 40%. Broadcom has recently solidified its market position with a $200 billion memorandum of understanding with Samsung and a $30 billion chip commitment from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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