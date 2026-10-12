Broadcom vs. Qualcomm: Which Chip Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the semiconductor industry evolves in 2026, investors are weighing the stability of diversified software against the dominance of mobile connectivity. Choosing between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) requires understanding which approach offers better value today.

Broadcom operates a hybrid model of hardware and infrastructure software, while Qualcomm remains a powerhouse in wireless technology for smartphones and automotive systems. Both companies are central to the digital economy, but their differing growth drivers and valuation levels make for a compelling comparison for any long term investor.

According to its latest annual report, filed in November 2025, Broadcom provides high-performance connectivity and infrastructure software. Its expansion into software through the VMware acquisition has significantly shifted its business model toward high-margin recurring revenue. The company maintains a $30 billion chip commitment from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and has a settled agreement with AT&T Corp. (NYSE:T) regarding support for software licenses.

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