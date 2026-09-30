Broadcom vs. Qualcomm: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Semiconductor demand remains red-hot as artificial intelligence transforms the global economy. Choosing between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) requires understanding which giant is better positioned for the next era of growth.

Broadcom focuses on high-end networking and infrastructure software, while Qualcomm leads the charge in wireless connectivity and mobile processing. Both companies are now racing to capture massive spending in the AI space, making them frequent rivals for investor attention. We will examine their financials and risks to see which represents the better value today.

Broadcom sells semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software to data centers, telecom, and industrial markets. In its latest annual report, filed for fiscal year 2025, the company highlighted major agreements with Samsung and Apple. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as its top five end customers account for roughly 40% of net revenue.

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