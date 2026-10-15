SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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15.10.2026 13:00:02

Broadcom vs. SK Hynix: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The race for semiconductor dominance has split into two paths: integrated infrastructure and high-speed memory. Choosing between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) requires deciding which piece of the chip stack you value more.

Broadcom focuses on custom silicon and enterprise software, often locking in long-term contracts with major tech giants. SK Hynix specializes in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), essential for modern data processing. Both companies are riding the wave of infrastructure spending, but they offer very different financial profiles and risk levels for everyday investors.

Broadcom designs chips for networking, servers, and wireless devices while expanding its footprint in infrastructure software. It maintains massive commercial relationships, including a $30 billion agreement with Apple and a $200 billion memorandum with Samsung. The company also provides artificial intelligence infrastructure for hyperscalers like Alphabet and recently settled a software dispute with AT&T. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the top five end customers account for roughly 40% of net revenue.

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