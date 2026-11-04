Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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04.11.2026 11:30:02
Broadcom vs. Taiwan Semiconductor: Two AI Powerhouses, but One Offers a Better Value for 2027
The race to power artificial intelligence (AI) has turned the spotlight on the infrastructure layer of the technology world. Deciding whether to invest in Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) requires understanding two very different roles in the chip ecosystem.
Broadcom designs specialized connectivity chips and owns a massive enterprise software portfolio, while Taiwan Semiconductor acts as the primary factory for the world's most advanced processors. Both companies are critical to the global supply chain, and their financial profiles offer distinct advantages for investors.
Broadcom is a leading semiconductor and infrastructure software company, designing custom AI accelerators, networking chips, and connectivity solutions while providing enterprise software through VMware. Its position in the AI supply chain has become an increasingly important growth driver, although customer concentration remains a significant risk, with its five largest end customers accounting for approximately 40% of annual revenue.
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