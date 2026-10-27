Broadcom vs. Taiwan Semiconductor: Two AI Powerhouses, One Surprising Revenue Trend

The global artificial intelligence boom has created enormous opportunities for semiconductor companies, and few are better positioned to capitalize on that demand than Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM).

Both companies play critical roles in powering modern data centers and AI infrastructure, but they operate at different stages of the semiconductor supply chain. Broadcom designs advanced chips and networking technology, while Taiwan Semiconductor manufactures the chips that power many of the world's leading technology companies.

As investment in AI infrastructure accelerates, both companies have experienced impressive revenue growth. However, their quarterly results reveal an interesting distinction in how each is capturing that demand. For investors, the question isn't simply which company generates more revenue, but which can sustain its growth as the AI industry continues to expand.

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