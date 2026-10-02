Broadcom vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which Chip Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Determining the better investment between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) requires weighing a diversified software and hardware giant against the world's dominant foundry leader in a high-demand chip market.

Broadcom provides critical connectivity chips and enterprise software, often benefiting from high-value long-term contracts. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, or TSMC, acts as the backbone of the industry by manufacturing chips designed by other tech leaders. Both companies play vital roles in the global supply chain but operate on entirely different business models.

Broadcom designs semiconductors for data centers and networking while expanding its reach into infrastructure software. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended November 2, 2025, the company highlighted its work with clients like Samsung, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet. Since the top five customers account for roughly 40% of net revenue, this customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

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