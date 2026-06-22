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ISIN: KYG6865N1299
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22.06.2026 23:00:00
Broadcom's AI Revenue Is on Pace to Triple to $16 Billion in a Single Quarter, but the Stock Just Dipped 17%. Is This an Opportunity to Buy the Dip?
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares recently sold off after the company reported a sharp acceleration in revenue growth. The stock has started to recover, but is still down 17% from its previous high at the time of writing.Investors might have been looking for stronger revenue guidance for the rest of the year, but it's still puzzling that the stock fell this sharply. Management guided for another massive jump in AI chip revenue next quarter and provided a positive outlook for its AI semiconductor business over the next few years. Here's why this looks like a great setup for a buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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