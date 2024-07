Broadcom's Stock Split Happens on July 12. Here's What to Expect.

The moment Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) investors and potential investors have been waiting for is almost here: The company's 10-for-1 stock split happens later this week. Broadcom will become the latest high-flying stock, following Nvidia and Chipotle Mexican Grill last month, to bring its stock price down to Earth.Stock splits lower the price of individual shares to make them more accessible to a broader range of investors. Broadcom's shares have taken off in recent years, climbing about 500% in five years, and now trade for more than $1,700. The semiconductor and networking company also has seen earnings advance thanks to demand from artificial intelligence (AI) customers.So, what should we expect from the upcoming stock split? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool