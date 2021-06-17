Broadly Announces Its Official Launch Into The Auto Collision Repair Sector

OAKLAND, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadly, Inc. an award-winning provider of software solutions for local businesses announced today its official launch into the Auto Collision Repair sector.

Broadly's reputation management and communication tools are already helping thousands of auto shop owners boost their online presence, attract new customers, engage with the modern consumer and make payment processing simple and contactless.

"Collision is a natural fit for us," said Mindy Lauck, CEO of Broadly. "We're very excited to help collision owners attract new business and elevate the collision repair experience for customers."

Since launching in 2014, Broadly has helped thousands of local business owners grow successful businesses through a variety of high impact features — including Web Chat, Text Messaging, Automated Review Requests, and Contactless Payments — all aimed at increasing revenue and efficiency while delivering meaningful customer experiences.

Asking customers for online reviews — and responding to them — is a key part of the customer experience and building brand recognition. Broadly's platform automates customer feedback with a one-click process — which means it's simple for shops to collect reviews and feedback and even simpler for their customers to leave reviews. Today, several of the best collision shops are already taking advantage of the great features.

"We've gotten more than 100 reviews — and we wouldn't have been able to do that without Broadly," said David Torres, owner of Auto Collision Group. "It's been really good for our image and helping to convince customers to bring their car in to us."

If you'd like to get more info about how Broadly can help you grow your collision business, connect here: https://broadly.com/schedule-demo/ .

For more information about Broadly, visit broadly.com .

About Broadly

Broadly, Inc. - Broadly helps thousands of local businesses deliver meaningful customer experiences designed to help attract new customers and keep them coming back again and again. Whether it's capturing leads, streamlining communications by text and email, collecting contactless mobile payments or gathering feedback and reviews, Broadly's software helps you interact with your customers on a personal level so you can build lifelong relationships and ensure your business thrives now and into the future. Broadly is headquartered in Oakland, CA with a globally distributed team. Broadly was founded in 2014 and investors include top tier venture firms Foundry Group, Calibrate Ventures, Team Builder Ventures, and New Enterprise Associates. Learn more at broadly.com .

